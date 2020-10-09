Honda to offer up to 2.50 lakh monetary benefits on new cars

Honda will be offering monetary benefits of up to ₹2.50 lakh on new car purchases. These benefits will be passed to buyers under various offers such as cash discounts, extended warranty and maintenance programme. The new cash benefits aim at increasing the company's sales during the upcoming festive season sale.

According to the company, the offer will be valid on cars such as Amaze, 5th Gen City, Jazz, WR-V and Civic. In order to avail the new offers and discounts the buyers can visit all authorised Honda dealerships across the country till October 31.

Buyers interested in purchsing the new Honda Civic can avail the maximum benefits of up to ₹2.50 lakh. Buyers opting for the 5th Gen Honda City can get benefits amounting up to ₹30,000.

The existing Honda customers will also get some added benefits which includes loyalty bonus and special exchange offers for those willing to trade in their old Honda car.

Buyers will also get some benefits in financing the car which includes offers of up to 100% on-road financing, low EMI packages and long-tenure loans. The company said it has also tied up with multiple banks and financial institutions to assist customers.

"In order to make this festive season more rewarding and enjoyable for our customers during these tough times, we have rolled out exciting offers on our cars this month as part of our Great Honda Fest," said Honda Cars India Senior Vice-President and Director (Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel.

During the COVID-19 pandemic when there is an enhanced need for personal mobility, the company is confident of its customers finding these benefits appealing and it propelling demand for new cars, he said.

"In order to support easy buying options for our customers, smart financing options have been developed with several finance partners offering long-tenure and easy EMI (equated-monthly instalment) options," Goel added.

With inputs from PTI

