Honda to recall over 2.5 million cars in the US. Details here
Honda recall includes the automaker's most popular models such as the 2018-2020 Honda Accord, Civic, CR-V, HR-V, Ridgeline, Odyssey and some more Acura models
Honda Motor's American unit is recalling about 2.5 million vehicles over risks of fuel pump failure that can cause an engine stall while driving and increase the chances of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.
