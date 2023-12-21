comScore
Business News/ Auto News / Honda to recall over 2.5 million cars in the US. Details here
Honda to recall over 2.5 million cars in the US. Details here

 Agencies

Honda recall includes the automaker's most popular models such as the 2018-2020 Honda Accord, Civic, CR-V, HR-V, Ridgeline, Odyssey and some more Acura models

The Honda announcement comes a day after the regulator issued a recall on about 106,030 CR-V hybrid vehicles due to the risk of fire or injury in a crash caused by an overheated battery cable or short circuit (Getty Images via AFP)Premium
The Honda announcement comes a day after the regulator issued a recall on about 106,030 CR-V hybrid vehicles due to the risk of fire or injury in a crash caused by an overheated battery cable or short circuit (Getty Images via AFP)

Honda Motor's American unit is recalling about 2.5 million vehicles over risks of fuel pump failure that can cause an engine stall while driving and increase the chances of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

To address the issue, dealers will replace the fuel pump module, free of charge, the NHTSA said on Thursday.

The recall includes certain models of the Japanese automaker's most popular models such as the 2018-2020 Honda Accord, Civic, CR-V, HR-V, Ridgeline, Odyssey and some more Acura models.

According to the NHTSA, the fuel pump inside the fuel tank may fail. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by February next year.

The announcement comes a day after the regulator issued a recall on about 106,030 CR-V hybrid vehicles due to the risk of fire or injury in a crash caused by an overheated battery cable or short circuit. 

Meanwhile, Toyota Motor has also recalled 1 million vehicles in the US markets over a defect that could cause airbags not to deploy, increasing the risk of injury.

The recall covers a range of Toyota and Lexus vehicles with model years from 2020 to 2022. Included in the recall are Toyota Avalons, Camrys, Highlanders, RAV4s, Siennas and Corollas, plus some hybrids of those models.

The Lexus models in the recall include the ES250 seddan and the RX350 SUV, among others.

The vehicles being recalled have sensors in the front passenger seat that may have been manufactured improperly. Those sensors could potentially short circuit, causing the airbag system to not determine the occupant's correct weight and potentially not deploy in certain kinds of crashes.

 

Published: 21 Dec 2023, 04:39 PM IST
