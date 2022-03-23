Honda touches 30 lakh units of two wheelers exports from its India-based plant

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today announced that its cumulative exports have now breached the 30 lac units' mark in its 21st year of operations. Honda 2Wheelers India started exports in 2001 with its debut model Activa. While Honda's cumulative exports crossed the historic 15 lac mark in 2016, the next 15 lac exports were added in only last 5 years, which is more than 3 times the earlier speed.

Noteworthy, in 2021 the company established a new Overseas Business Expansion business vertical and also expanded its global exports footprint to developed markets like United States, Japan & Europe among others. Additionally, HMSI has also commenced the manufacturing of global engines from its 4th factory at Vithalapur, Gujarat.

The Honda's export portfolio consists of 18 two-wheeler models with Dio, the moto-scooter leading the HMSI exports contingent.

Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Such milestones are a shining testimony of HMSI's sustained efforts in expanding Honda's footprint in global exports. Last year we flagged off our global engine production line at Vithalapur plant in Gujarat, thus strengthening our export capabilities further. As we make further inroads into developed markets, our reinstated focus on exports expansion takes HMSI one step closer to become a 'Manufacturing Hub for the World'."

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “In the last two decades, Honda has delighted more than 30 lac two-wheeler customers through exports. Led by Dio Scooter, we are expanding our export portfolio including both scooters & motorcycles. To establish high quality and efficiency, matching global standard, HMSI raised a dedicated Overseas Business vertical in 2021."