Honda unveiled its CL300 scrambler: What to expect

Honda, an automobile manufacturer, has unveiled its Honda CL300. The scrambler comes with a 286cc liquid-cooled engine and can churn out 25.7 hp.
The Honda CL300 uses its Rebel counterpart as a base for its main frame along with the engine and uses a taller subframe for accommodating a flat single-piece seat. Its seat clearance stands at 790mm and the ground clearance stands at 165mm. The engine in the scrambler is a 286cc single-cylinder unit just like Rebel 300 making 25.7hp and gets a six-speed gearbox.
The bike’s 16-inch wheels are replaced by a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear setup. These tyres come with tread patterns and give the bike slightly off-road looks. In terms of looks, Honda CL300 comes aesthetically enhanced. The bike comes with a single disc brake at either end and will be mated to dual-channel ABS.
To recall, the automobile company has also recently showcased its latest cruiser - CL500, a retro style scrambler at the 2022 EICMA. This new 500 cc bike is the fifth bike in this engine range. However, it is not confirmed whether Honda will launch the CL500 in India or not.
Interestingly, the Honda CL500 is inspired by the CL motorbikes from the era of 60s and 70s. As per the company, the plan of the Honda was to create a lightweight motorbike with off-road dynamics. So, the bike should perform well off-road and it should be ride-able in cities.
Speaking of the engine, the scrambler gets a 471 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine producing 46 Ps of power and 43.4 Nm of torque. The ECU has been tuned specifically for CL500. The final drive is shortened to increase the acceleration. The CL500 comes with a six-speed gearbox and assist/slipper clutch.
Honda’s CL500 uses a tubular steel trellis-style main frame. The suspension duties are done by long-travel suspension consisting of 41 mm telescopic forks in the front and adjustable rear shocks at the rear. The front wheel of the bike measures 19-inches in the front and 17-inch at the rear. The automobile company uses block-pattern tyres. The brakes front and rear feature ABS modulation specifically balanced for enhanced performance on a variety of surfaces, including light off-road.
