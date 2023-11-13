Honda unveils 2024 NX500 Adventure Tourer and CB500 Hornet Streetfighter at EICMA : A fresh take on urban riding
Honda Global unveils the NX500 adventure tourer and CB500 Hornet streetfighter motorcycles at EICMA 2023. The NX500 is essentially the CB500X adventure bike in a fresh design, while the CB500 Hornet is an updated version of the CB500F.
