Honda Global has revealed its latest offerings, the NX500 adventure tourer and CB500 Hornet streetfighter motorcycles, at EICMA 2023. The Honda NX500 ADV might strike a chord of familiarity, as it is essentially the CB500X adventure motorcycle in a fresh guise. Honda clarifies that the 'NX' in the name signifies "New x-over." Simultaneously, the CB500 Hornet is the updated nomenclature for the CB500F.

Speaking of the design, the 2024 Honda NX500 undergoes a significant overhaul compared to its predecessor. The revamp incorporates a fresh front design featuring an LED headlamp cluster and an expanded windscreen. The fairing has also undergone a redesign, now more sizable, enhancing the bike's overall road presence. Notable alterations at the rear include a new taillight and the introduction of lighter alloy wheels.

Additionally, the motorcycle is equipped with a 5-inch TFT digital console that boasts Bluetooth connectivity.

The power for the 2024 Honda NX500 is derived from the extensively revised 471 cc parallel-twin engine. This engine features new internals, including a crank counterweight and balancer shaft, aimed at enhancing its smoothness. Despite these updates, the power output remains consistent at 47 bhp. In addition, Honda has fine-tuned the suspension system to improve both on-road and off-road performance.

Moreover, the Honda CB500 Hornet, too, is powered by the 471 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, finely tuned to deliver 47 bhp and 43 Nm of peak torque. This powerplant is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, and riders have the option of an additional quickshifter. Handling the suspension are 41 mm Showa front forks coupled with a monoshock at the rear.

The braking system features dual 296 mm discs at the front and a single 240 mm disc at the rear, equipped with dual-channel ABS for optimal braking performance. The motorcycle is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels.

To recall, the Honda CB500X was formerly available for purchase in India and might make a comeback in the form of the new NX500 around 2024. Whereas, the CB500 Hornet is not expected to be offered in the Indian market due to limited demand and will be reserved for international markets.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.