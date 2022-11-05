Honda unveils another e:N series concept electric car

Honda showcased another model of its upcoming line of electric vehicles (EVs) for China. The company took cover off the new e:N2 Concept at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Saturday. This car arrives in the market a year later Honda had unveiled the e:NS1 and e:NP1 electric SUVs based on the HR-V. The automaker plans to launch at least 10 electric cars in China in the next five years. It also plans to come up with 30 EV models globally by 2030.
Speaking of the design, the Honda e:N2 Concept adopts the e:N design. This car comes with sharp styling elements and character lines across the body, while the interior design is fully driver-centric, using a simple and refreshing design style. According to Toshihiro Mibe, CEO at Honda Car, the e:N2 Concept represents the value of the e:N Series. “In China, Honda will continue to present its unique range of electric mobility products and our rebirth into an electric mobility brand," says Mibe.
In terms of features, the e:N2 Concept is equipped with a full stack intelligent control ecosystem, e:N OS which integrates digital cockpit, and uses cutting-edge intelligent technology to fully mobilise and extend human perception. The car is also equipped with an efficient and intelligent pure electric architecture- e:N Architecture F- exclusive to the automaker’s fully electric vehicles, with powerful electronic control computing capabilities, quick response to various driving environments.
Honda released the upgraded safe driving assistance system Honda SENSING 360 along with the EV concept. This adds a forward-looking sensor camera and 5mm wave radars, 360-degree surrounding sensing. It would help to avoid accidents at intersections, and reduce the risk of accidents while reducing load on the driver.
The safety system Honda SENSING integrates a number of practical safety auxiliary functions. The core upgrade functions include Anti-collision intelligent protection. It further expands the scope of monitoring and strengthens the protection of pedestrians at intersections. Through the side angle radar, this senses approaching pedestrians, and the forward-looking sensor camera tracks the pedestrians and automatically implements braking in case of a collision risk.
