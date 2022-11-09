Honda unveils its EM1 e electric scooter: Details on range, battery and more

Honda, an automobile giant, has showcased its electric scooter - EM1 e at EICMA 2022. This is the first electric two-wheeler from the automaker for the European market. According to the company, the scooter will be released in the summer next year. Honda also plans to introduce more electric motorcycles globally in the next two years.
The scooter will first launch in the European market. So far, Honda has made no comments whether the company will bring its EM1 e to India or not.
As the name suggests ‘EM’, it stands for Electric Moped and Honda says that the scooter is aimed at the young demographic who look for easy and fun urban transport. The EM1 e has a compact and flat floor with smooth styling. The design looks futuristic and minimal. The automobile company has not taken any risks to make the scooter stand out.
The turn indicators on the scooter are placed on the handlebar whereas the LED headlamp unit is placed on the front apron. The rear footpegs get neatly integrated with the bodywork and the rail looks functional. This electric scooter has been designed for short trips around the city.
Speaking of the battery range, the scooter comes with a short battery range of 40 km on a single charge. The Mobile Power Pack (MPP) or the battery pack is designed to withstand different temperatures, impacts, vibrations and humidity levels. MPP is a swappable battery which can be easily removed from the EM1 e for charging in the comfort of the home.
Meanwhile, Honda showcased another model of its upcoming line of electric vehicles (EVs) for China. The company took cover off the new e:N2 Concept at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Saturday. This car arrives in the market a year later Honda had unveiled the e:NS1 and e:NP1 electric SUVs based on the HR-V. The automaker plans to launch at least 10 electric cars in China in the next five years. It also plans to come up with 30 EV models globally by 2030.
Speaking of the design, the Honda e:N2 Concept adopts the e:N design. This car comes with sharp styling elements and character lines across the body, while the interior design is fully driver-centric, using a simple and refreshing design style.
Speaking of the design, the Honda e:N2 Concept adopts the e:N design. This car comes with sharp styling elements and character lines across the body, while the interior design is fully driver-centric, using a simple and refreshing design style.
