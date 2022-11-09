Honda unveils its EM1 e electric scooter: Details on range, battery and more

Meanwhile, Honda showcased another model of its upcoming line of electric vehicles (EVs) for China. The company took cover off the new e:N2 Concept at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Saturday. This car arrives in the market a year later Honda had unveiled the e:NS1 and e:NP1 electric SUVs based on the HR-V. The automaker plans to launch at least 10 electric cars in China in the next five years. It also plans to come up with 30 EV models globally by 2030.

