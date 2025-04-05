Honda unveils the 2025 CB350 lineup with new color options. Check out whats new

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has rolled out its 2025 lineup of modern-classic motorcycles, featuring the stylish CB350 H’ness, CB350 and CB350RS. This refreshed range promises an exhilarating ride, complete with OBD-2B-compliant engines and a striking array of new color options for the latest model year. Pricing begins at an attractive ₹2.10 lakh going up to ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the model. You can explore the 2025 Honda CB350 range at BigWing dealerships throughout India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Color options for 2025 Honda CB350 True to its classic design ethos, the 2025 Honda CB350 is available in two trim levels: DLX and DLX Pro. Riders can choose among alluring shades such as Pearl Igneous Black, Mat Marshal Green Metallic, Mat Dune Brown, Mat Crust Metallic and Precious Red Metallic. The premium DLX Pro variant spices things up with chic chrome accents and uniquely colored seats, offering a touch of elegance. Prices start at ₹2.15 lakh and peak at ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Color options for 2025 Honda CB350 H’ness The 2025 Honda CB350 H’ness shines in three variants: DLX, DLX Pro and DLX Chrome featuring fresh color selections. The DLX variant boasts elegant hues like Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Pearl Igneous Black. Riders opting for the DLX Pro will find stunning Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black and Pearl Deep Ground Grey options. The DLX Chrome elevates style with shades including Athletic Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Pearl Igneous Black. Prices start from ₹2.10 lakh and climb to ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).