Honda unveils electrifying EV foray in India with QC1, Activa e: models. Check bookings, deliveries, & other details

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has unveiled its first electric scooters, the Activa e: and QC1, marking its foray into India’s growing EV market. The Activa e: features a swappable battery system, while the QC1 uses a fixed battery setup with a standard charging cable. These models are part of Honda’s global push to launch 30 electric vehicles and work toward carbon neutrality by 2050.

Honda’s efforts align with its broader strategy to electrify its motorcycle lineup and reduce its carbon footprint. “The introduction of the Activa e: and QC1 are the first models in the country to achieve this goal,” the company said.

Honda Activa e: Overview The Activa e: builds on the legacy of Honda’s popular ICE (internal combustion engine) Activa but with a fresh, minimalist design. The scooter features a redesigned front apron housing an LED headlamp and turn indicators. A sleek LED DRL is also integrated into the head, giving it a modern look. The Activa e: sports a compact floorboard and a long seat, with the “Activa e:” badge incorporated into the tail lamp unit. Bookings will open on January 1, 2025, and deliveries will commence in February year.

Under the seat, the Activa e: carries two swappable 1.5 kWh batteries. Power is delivered to a wheel-side motor, producing 4.2 kW (5.6 bhp) of output, which can be boosted to 6.0 kW (8 bhp). The scooter offers a range of 102 km per charge and comes with three riding modes: Standard, Sport, and Econ.

Honda QC1 Details The QC1 is designed exclusively for the Indian market and will hit the roads in spring 2025. It’s aimed at short-distance travel and shares design elements with the Activa e:, particularly in the apron and side panels. However, it lacks an LED DRL, setting it apart visually.

The QC1 features a fixed 1.5 kWh battery pack and a dedicated charger. Power is sent to a compact in-wheel motor, generating between 1.2 kW (1.6 bhp) and 1.8 kW (2.4 bhp). The scooter promises a range of 80 km per charge.

The QC1 is also equipped with a 5-inch LCD instrument panel, under-seat storage, and a USB Type-C charging port.