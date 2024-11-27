Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has unveiled its first electric scooters, the Activa e: and QC1, marking its foray into India’s growing EV market. The Activa e: features a swappable battery system, while the QC1 uses a fixed battery setup with a standard charging cable. These models are part of Honda’s global push to launch 30 electric vehicles and work toward carbon neutrality by 2050. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Honda’s efforts align with its broader strategy to electrify its motorcycle lineup and reduce its carbon footprint. “The introduction of the Activa e: and QC1 are the first models in the country to achieve this goal," the company said.

Honda Activa e: Overview The Activa e: builds on the legacy of Honda's popular ICE (internal combustion engine) Activa but with a fresh, minimalist design. The scooter features a redesigned front apron housing an LED headlamp and turn indicators. A sleek LED DRL is also integrated into the head, giving it a modern look. The Activa e: sports a compact floorboard and a long seat, with the "Activa e:" badge incorporated into the tail lamp unit. Bookings will open on January 1, 2025, and deliveries will commence in February year.

Under the seat, the Activa e: carries two swappable 1.5 kWh batteries. Power is delivered to a wheel-side motor, producing 4.2 kW (5.6 bhp) of output, which can be boosted to 6.0 kW (8 bhp). The scooter offers a range of 102 km per charge and comes with three riding modes: Standard, Sport, and Econ.

Honda QC1 Details The QC1 is designed exclusively for the Indian market and will hit the roads in spring 2025. It’s aimed at short-distance travel and shares design elements with the Activa e:, particularly in the apron and side panels. However, it lacks an LED DRL, setting it apart visually.

The QC1 features a fixed 1.5 kWh battery pack and a dedicated charger. Power is sent to a compact in-wheel motor, generating between 1.2 kW (1.6 bhp) and 1.8 kW (2.4 bhp). The scooter promises a range of 80 km per charge.

The QC1 is also equipped with a 5-inch LCD instrument panel, under-seat storage, and a USB Type-C charging port.