Honda working on new SUV that will be built for India. Details here

Honda has a relative stronghold in the compact and mid-size sedan segment but SUV segment has a massive void after CR-V was discontinued last year

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Honda launched a new facelift version of the Amaze sedan on Wednesday. However, the company has its eyes set on the SUV segment which has been steadily growing to become the most dominant segment in the Indian Passenger Vehicle (PV) sector. Honda doesn't want to stay behind and is planning to launch a new SUV that will cater to the Indian market, specifically.

Honda launched a new facelift version of the Amaze sedan on Wednesday. However, the company has its eyes set on the SUV segment which has been steadily growing to become the most dominant segment in the Indian Passenger Vehicle (PV) sector. Honda doesn't want to stay behind and is planning to launch a new SUV that will cater to the Indian market, specifically.

A new report suggests that the new Honda SUV is in the development stages. There's no timeline or even any discussion about the SUV segment for now. However, the news has been confirmed by Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) President & CEO Gaku Nakanishi via a PTI report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

A new report suggests that the new Honda SUV is in the development stages. There's no timeline or even any discussion about the SUV segment for now. However, the news has been confirmed by Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) President & CEO Gaku Nakanishi via a PTI report. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Currently, Honda has a relative stronghold in the compact and mid-size sedan segment. However, buyers looking for SUVs don't have options from the Japanese company. Honda even discontinued the CR-V SUV last year.

Nakanishi stated, "We have studied how to launch an SUV (in the Indian market). So now we can confirm that we are in the developing phase to launch an India specific SUV." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other brands such as the Volkswagen and Skoda have entered the hyper competitive SUV segment with the Taigun and Kushaq respectively. The mid-size SUV segment holds a special appeal for Indian buyers as more and more customers are entering the segment with popular choices such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.