Honda WR-V unveiled with revamped look: Check features, specifications and more

Honda Cars, a Japanese automaker, has taken the wraps off from the new generation WR-V sub-compact on November 02. The automaker has introduced the small SUV, which is also sold in India in its current generation, for the Indonesian markets first. Honda has completely revamped the WR-V SUV with new looks and features in its new generation. The SUV is now bigger in size than the one sold in India. It also comes with connected car technology and enhanced safety features as well.

