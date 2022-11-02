Honda WR-V unveiled with revamped look: Check features, specifications and more

Honda Cars, a Japanese automaker, has taken the wraps off from the new generation WR-V sub-compact on November 02. The automaker has introduced the small SUV, which is also sold in India in its current generation, for the Indonesian markets first. Honda has completely revamped the WR-V SUV with new looks and features in its new generation. The SUV is now bigger in size than the one sold in India. It also comes with connected car technology and enhanced safety features as well.
Speaking of the design, the new generation Honda WR-V comes with a bolder looking grille flanked by slim headlights. This SUV stands 4,060mm in length, 1,780mm in width and 1,608mm in height. Moreover, it is 60mm longer, 46mm wider and 7mm taller than the WR-V sold in the Indian market. The upcoming WR-V also comes with increased ground clearance at 220mm. This new SUV from Honda is offered with two wheel size options ranging between 16-inch and 17-inch alloys.
For interiors, there are some changes inside the SUV. The WR-V gets leather seats with red stitching decked in dual-tone interior colour schemes. Its centre console has got a digital infotainment screen and a semi-digital TFT driver display measuring 4.2 inches. The boot space has also been increased to 380 litres, 17 litres more than the India-specific WR-V SUV. The Japanese automaker has also included 60:40 split seats at the rear to increase the boot capacity.
Talking about the powertrains, the Honda SUV is offered with a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine. The engine is capable enough of churning out 121 PS of maximum power and 145 Nm of peak torque. It is about 30 PS more powerful than the India-specific model and has 35Nm of more torque power. Interestingly, the engine comes mated to a CVT transmission.
The new generation Honda WR-V also offers remote functioning which includes locking or unlocking the car without using the key. It is also offering auto cooling function once the SUV is started remotely.
The automaker is currently evaluating prospects of launching the new WR-V in India. If launched, the SUV will lock horns with Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue.
