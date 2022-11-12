Honda XL750 Transalp ADV unveiled: Here’s everything to know

Honda, an automobile giant, has introduced its XL750 Transalp ADV, a new adventure tourer bike at ECIMA 2022. The bike is a middleweight category that is said to be a strong rival of Triumoh 850 Sport, BMW F 850 GS and Ducati Multistrada V2. However, the company has made no comments on whether it will be launched in India or not.
Speaking of the engine, Honda has brought forward an all new 755 cc, parallel twin engine which produces 91 hp of max power at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 75 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The engine gets a 270 degree crank to enhance the engine note and a new exhaust system as well.
The XL750 Transalp ADV comes equipped with Throttle By Wire technology. This allows the bike to configure five riding modes which alter the engine power, engine braking and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with integrated Wheelie Control.
Honda has used a lightweight steel diamond frame in this adventure tourer. It is suspended by 43 mm Showa USD forks in the front and a Pro-Link shock absorber at the rear. The bike is supposed to go off-road as well ceause the company uses a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear. Additionally, there are spoked rims in the bike.
In terms of looks, Honda has taken a route towards CB500X instead of pushing the African Twin. Hence, the bike gets a single-piece LED headlamp. Interestingly the fairing in this bike now gets more muscular than the one on CB500X, providing the XL750 Transalp more road presence than the CB500X.
For features, the XL750 Transalp ADV gets a five-inch TFT screen which can be connected via Bluetooth to the Honda Smartphone Voice Control syste. There are auto-cancel turn indicators as well as Emergency Stop Signal.
To recall, Honda has also recently taken the wraps off its latest middleweight contender, the CB750 Hornet. Powering this bike is a new liquid-cooled, 755 cc parallel-twin engine making 92hp at 9,500rpm and 74.4Nm at 7,000rpm. Interestingly, the bike comes with a comprehensive suits of electronic rider aids such as four rider modes, traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control and an optional bi-direction quickshifter.
