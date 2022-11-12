Honda XL750 Transalp ADV unveiled: Here’s everything to know

Honda, an automobile giant, has introduced its XL750 Transalp ADV, a new adventure tourer bike at ECIMA 2022. The bike is a middleweight category that is said to be a strong rival of Triumoh 850 Sport, BMW F 850 GS and Ducati Multistrada V2. However, the company has made no comments on whether it will be launched in India or not.

