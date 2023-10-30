Honda XL750 Transalp adventure tourer launched in India at ₹11 lakh! Check features, design and more
XL750 Transalp features 5.0-inch TFT panel and Smartphone Voice Control system
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has introduced the XL750 Transalp in India, setting an introductory price of ₹10,99,990 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). This premium adventure tourer is arriving in India through the completely built-up (CBU) route from Japan and will be exclusively available for purchase at the BigWing dealerships.