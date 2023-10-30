Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has introduced the XL750 Transalp in India, setting an introductory price of ₹10,99,990 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). This premium adventure tourer is arriving in India through the completely built-up (CBU) route from Japan and will be exclusively available for purchase at the BigWing dealerships. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bookings are now available for the initial 100 customers in specific cities, which encompass Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata. Commencement of deliveries is scheduled for November.

As per HT Auto, the motorcycle inherits its genetic heritage from the original 1980s Transalp. In the realm of design, it features a compact headlamp, an integrated windscreen, and sizable tank shrouds to enhance its aerodynamic capabilities. The rear design exudes a rugged appearance with an aluminum carrier and an LED lighting system. The bike is equipped with a 21-inch front wheel matched with an 18-inch rear wheel with spokes, ensuring a comfortable and versatile riding experience on various terrains.

The lightweight steel diamond frame is tailored to accommodate both short daily commutes and extended adventure journeys. The motorcycle will be offered in two color options, Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black.

Regarding its features, the bike is furnished with a 5.0-inch TFT panel that exhibits essential details such as the speedometer, tachometer, gear-position indicator, fuel gauge, consumption, riding modes, and engine parameters, among other information. This display is customizable based on the rider's preference and can be managed either through the screen or the switchgear on the left handlebar.

The adventure tourer is equipped with a Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCs), permitting the rider to connect their smartphone to the motorcycle while in motion. This feature enables voice control for managing calls, messages, music, and navigation.

Additionally, it includes an emergency stop signal function that signals abrupt braking to trailing vehicles by flashing hazard lights. Another notable feature is the automatic turn signal cancellation function.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

