Honda XRE 300, dual-sport bike spotted in India: What to expect

The Brazilian-spec Honda XRE 300 is powered by a 291.6cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that is flex fuel capable, meaning that it can run on petrol as well as ethanol. It makes 25.4hp at 7,500rpm and 27.6Nm of torque at 6,000rpm when run on petrol.
Honda XRE 300, a dual-sport bike has been recently spotted in India, alongside the KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G 310 GS. It is expected that the company might soon bring this bike to global markets.
The Brazilian-spec Honda XRE 300 is powered by a 291.6cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that is flex fuel capable, meaning that it can run on petrol as well as ethanol. It makes 25.4hp at 7,500rpm and 27.6Nm of torque at 6,000rpm when run on petrol while running it on ethanol bumps up output figures marginally to 25.6hp at 7,500rpm and 28Nm of torque at 6,000rpm.
Contrary to the six-speed gearbox, which has become the norm, the XRE 300 has a more old-school five-speed gearbox similar to the Royal Enfield Himalayan. While these underpinnings are much more basic than the competition, the Honda XRE 300’s ace up its game in its off-road credentials.
Most bikes in this category run a 19/17-inch cast alloy wheel set-up which lends them great stability on the road but hampers them off it. The Honda XRE 300 runs on wire-spoke rims sized 21/18 inches and boasts of a massive 259mm of ground clearance. This figure does come at the expense of accessibility, with the XRE 300 sporting a rather tall 860mm seat height, although with a dry weight of 148kg, it is significantly lighter than its competitors.
Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork with 245mm of travel and a monoshock with 225mm of travel. Braking duties are handled by a 256mm disc at the front and a 220mm disc at the rear.
In terms of features, the Honda XRE 300 is not a particularly decked out machine and comes with a simple LCD digital display and full LED lighting all around. It is also equipped with ABS.
In Brazil, the Honda XRE 300 retails for the equivalent of around ₹3.7 lakhs, making it a rather expensive proposition if it is priced the same in India. Considering that Honda has patented the XRE 300 moniker in India, there is a possibility that Honda might launch this bike in India as well.
