Honda XRE 300, dual-sport bike spotted in India: What to expect

Most bikes in this category run a 19/17-inch cast alloy wheel set-up which lends them great stability on the road but hampers them off it. The Honda XRE 300 runs on wire-spoke rims sized 21/18 inches and boasts of a massive 259mm of ground clearance. This figure does come at the expense of accessibility, with the XRE 300 sporting a rather tall 860mm seat height, although with a dry weight of 148kg, it is significantly lighter than its competitors.