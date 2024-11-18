Honda’s Activa E to challenge Ola, Bajaj, and TVS in electric two-wheeler market, debut on Nov 27

Scheduled for launch on 27 November, the Honda Activa E marks HMSI's entry into the electric scooter market. It will feature two variants, a range of 104 km, and advanced functionalities, aiming to appeal to buyers in a competitive landscape.

18 Nov 2024
The latest teaser reveals that the Activa E will come in two variants, distinguished by their digital instrument clusters.
The latest teaser reveals that the Activa E will come in two variants, distinguished by their digital instrument clusters.(X: Honda 2 Wheelers India)

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is poised to make its debut in the electric two-wheeler market with the launch of the Honda Activa E, scheduled for 27 November, reported HT Auto. This will be the company’s first electric vehicle in India, and anticipation has been fuelled by a series of teasers showcasing the features of the upcoming scooter.

The latest teaser reveals that the Activa E will come in two variants, distinguished by their digital instrument clusters. As per the publication, the entry-level variant will feature a basic TFT display, while the higher-end version will boast a multi-coloured screen. The premium variant’s display will provide essential information, including battery charge, remaining range, speed, and ride mode. Additionally, it will offer advanced functionalities such as turn-by-turn navigation and music control.

Performance-wise, the teaser hints at a range of 104 kilometres per full charge in standard mode. The Activa E will also include a sport mode, offering enhanced throttle response at the cost of reduced range. Powertrain details suggest the scooter will use swingarm-mounted motors, similar to competitors like the Bajaj Chetak and Vida V1. This setup is expected to appeal to family-oriented buyers, positioning the Activa E as a mid-performance electric scooter.

Design glimpses from earlier teasers highlight a sleek LED headlamp and comfortable seat, alongside the promise of a practical feature set. While exact specifications remain under wraps, the scooter is expected to cover all the essentials for modern electric mobility.

In terms of pricing, Honda is likely to position the Activa E competitively, aiming to capture a share of the mass-market electric two-wheeler segment, currently dominated by Ola Electric, Bajaj, and TVS, according to the report.

Moreover, the swingarm-mounted motor configuration could reportedly enable a more attractive price point, making the scooter an appealing option for budget-conscious consumers.

 

18 Nov 2024
