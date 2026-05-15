Honda’s never faced a crisis like this—and a comeback won’t be easy

Honda Motor managed to stay profitable through a global financial meltdown, natural disasters, a safety crisis and the pandemic. Then came America’s electric-vehicle whiplash.
The Japanese company, the fifth-largest automaker in the U.S. by sales, is confronting some of the steepest challenges it has faced in its nearly seven decades as a public company. U.S. tariffs have squeezed profits in its biggest market. Chinese upstarts provide a new threat. Above all, its electric vehicle ambitions in North America have collapsed.
Due to $10 billion in losses from scrapping the EV plans, Honda reported on Thursday its first annual loss as a listed company, some $2.7 billion.
“We have to try to stop the bleeding as soon as possible,” Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe said.