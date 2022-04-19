The New City e:HEV will offer complete peace of mind with 3-year Unlimited kilometres warranty as standard benefit to the customer. The customers can also opt for Extended Warranty up to 5 years and Anytime Warranty upto 10 years from the date of car purchase. The warranty available on lithium-ion battery will be 8-year or 1 60 000 Km (Whichever comes first) from the date of car purchase.