Honda's new electric hybrid car comes with 8-year warranty on battery. Details here2 min read . 01:46 PM IST
- The car's hybrid electric system produces a combined maximum power of 126 PS with fuel economy of 26.5 km/l, the company said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Tuesday said it has started production of the upcoming electric hybrid version of its popular sedan, City.
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Tuesday said it has started production of the upcoming electric hybrid version of its popular sedan, City.
Customers can book the new Honda City e:HEV at dealerships across the country with a booking amount of ₹21,000 or online through the company's website with an amount of ₹5,000, HCIL said in a statement.
Customers can book the new Honda City e:HEV at dealerships across the country with a booking amount of ₹21,000 or online through the company's website with an amount of ₹5,000, HCIL said in a statement.
Developed under the concept of “Ambitious Sedan", the City e:HEV comes with Advanced hybrid driving technology and embodies supremacy in its every detail, ranging from its style, performance, space, comfort, connectivity and safety.
The New City e:HEV features Honda’s unique self-charging and highly efficient Two motor e- CVT hybrid system connected to a smooth 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) with advanced Lithium-ion Battery and an Engine linked direct coupling Clutch.The e:HEV electric-hybrid system uses three driving modes - EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive, along with Regeneration mode during deceleration. A clever Power Control Unit ensures harmony between the various system components to provide an energetic response, seamlessly and automatically switching between three modes based on various driving situations.
The New City e:HEV will offer complete peace of mind with 3-year Unlimited kilometres warranty as standard benefit to the customer. The customers can also opt for Extended Warranty up to 5 years and Anytime Warranty upto 10 years from the date of car purchase. The warranty available on lithium-ion battery will be 8-year or 1 60 000 Km (Whichever comes first) from the date of car purchase.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }} {{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
The City e:HEV exterior features a New Honda Solid Wing Face , signature Blue H-mark logo in front and rear, New Claw-type Fog Light Garnish, an e:HEV emblem on the rear, New Black Painted Diamond-cut Alloy Wheels, New Trunk Lip Spoiler and New Rear Bumper Diffuser with Carbon Finish.