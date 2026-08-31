Honda's new sub-4m SUV to rival Nexon and Venue: 2028 launch confirmed

Honda Cars India is all set to return to the sub-4-metre SUV market. The Japanese automobile maker has announced its plans to introduce a new compact SUV into India in 2028. The new model will cater to the Indian market and will compete with popular SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

The new SUV will play a significant role in Honda's expansion plans in the Indian market. The company is also developing its first mass-market electric car on the 0 Alpha concept, which will be introduced prior to the compact SUV. To expand its footprint in the rapidly growing Indian SUV segment, Honda is planning to introduce 10 new models in the country by 2030.

New Honda SUV to get India-specific platform It won't be just a modified version of Honda's global platform, Honda Motor Co. President and CEO Toshiro Mibe confirmed in a comment about the new sub-4-metre SUV. Rather, Honda is working on it, keeping Indian customers and conditions in mind. It will be about maintaining competitiveness with the Indian customer and providing the features and performance they are looking for.

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The SUV will likely be based on Honda's new modular PF2 platform. The architecture is planned for future small and midsize models, according to reports. It may also form the basis for the future Honda City and the next-generation three-row Honda SUV. The e-bike is expected to be compatible with a hybrid powertrain and may weigh less than Honda's current hybrid system.

Petrol and Hybrid powertrains expected It will be powered by a new locally sourced 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is common in the current generation of compact SUVs. It could be offered with both manual and CVT automatic transmissions.

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Honda is also considering hybrid and electric power options for the new SUV. This hybrid type may be especially relevant in the context of more stringent fuel economy and emissions standards. The company might create a plugin version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine.

WR-V successor to take on Brezza and Nexon The new model will essentially be a return to Honda's sub-4-metre SUV market by replacing the discontinued WR-V. The company is moving to a space that has emerged as one of the largest contributors to India's passenger car market in terms of volume.