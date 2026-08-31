Honda's new sub-4m SUV to rival Nexon and Venue: 2028 launch confirmed

Honda plans to launch a new sub-4-metre compact SUV in India by 2028 on an India-specific PF2 platform with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and hybrid option, rivalling the Nexon, Brezza, Venue and XUV 3XO as part of 10 new models by 2030.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published31 Aug 2026, 04:40 PM IST
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It could be offered with petrol and hybrid powertrains, with an electric version also under consideration.
It could be offered with petrol and hybrid powertrains, with an electric version also under consideration.(AI Generated)
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Honda WR-V

Honda Cars India is all set to return to the sub-4-metre SUV market. The Japanese automobile maker has announced its plans to introduce a new compact SUV into India in 2028. The new model will cater to the Indian market and will compete with popular SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

The new SUV will play a significant role in Honda's expansion plans in the Indian market. The company is also developing its first mass-market electric car on the 0 Alpha concept, which will be introduced prior to the compact SUV. To expand its footprint in the rapidly growing Indian SUV segment, Honda is planning to introduce 10 new models in the country by 2030.

New Honda SUV to get India-specific platform

It won't be just a modified version of Honda's global platform, Honda Motor Co. President and CEO Toshiro Mibe confirmed in a comment about the new sub-4-metre SUV. Rather, Honda is working on it, keeping Indian customers and conditions in mind. It will be about maintaining competitiveness with the Indian customer and providing the features and performance they are looking for.

Also Read | Honda Motor ties up with a Tata company to develop a new car platform

The SUV will likely be based on Honda's new modular PF2 platform. The architecture is planned for future small and midsize models, according to reports. It may also form the basis for the future Honda City and the next-generation three-row Honda SUV. The e-bike is expected to be compatible with a hybrid powertrain and may weigh less than Honda's current hybrid system.

Petrol and Hybrid powertrains expected

It will be powered by a new locally sourced 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is common in the current generation of compact SUVs. It could be offered with both manual and CVT automatic transmissions.

Also Read | Honda plans bigger bet on premium motorcycles in India

Honda is also considering hybrid and electric power options for the new SUV. This hybrid type may be especially relevant in the context of more stringent fuel economy and emissions standards. The company might create a plugin version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine.

WR-V successor to take on Brezza and Nexon

The new model will essentially be a return to Honda's sub-4-metre SUV market by replacing the discontinued WR-V. The company is moving to a space that has emerged as one of the largest contributors to India's passenger car market in terms of volume.

Also Read | Delhi govt’s DURGA scheme to give 1,300 e-auto permits to women, trans drivers

The competition for Honda's new SUV is likely to be tough, as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO are set to go head-to-head. In the years to come, VW and Renault will bring new versions to market, further enhancing the competitiveness of the compact SUV market.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.

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