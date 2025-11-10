Honda reveals key details of next-gen hybrid platform. Top 3 facts to know

Honda is planning to go all guns blazing with its product plan. The carmaker that has already announced that it will launch at least 10 SUVs, including one sub-compact model and EVs, has also revealed details of its next generation hybrid vehicle platform. The automaker plans to launch a plethora of hybrid cars starting from 2027, which will be underpinned by the new generation architecture. The hybrid vehicles will play pivotal role in the brand's target to achieve complete carbon neutrality by 2050.

Honda has been working on a modular and hybrid-ready vehicle platform for quite some that that is internal codenamed as PF2. This hybrid car platform will underpin the small and medium sized passenger vehicles, which will be launched in the Indian market as well.

Here is a quick look at the key facts of the upcoming Honda hybrid cars and the new platform that will underpin these models.

Next-gen Honda hybrid platform: 90% lightweight and rigid The next generation Honda midsize hybrid car platform promises to be 90 kg lighter and more rigid, compared to the brand's existing hybrid car platform. The lower body weight will result into higher fuel efficiency. The Japanese auto giant also stated that it will benefit the upcoming hybrid cars with improved fuel efficiency.

Next-gen Honda hybrid platform: Promises enhanced driving experience The new lightweight hybrid car platform claims to offer enhanced driving experience. The auto giant claims that it will incorporate advanced technologies such as Motion Management System for robotics based posture control, Agile Handling Assist for enhanced driving dynamics. Also, there will be a body rigidity management system which is capable of adjusting load distribution across the tyres for better cornering stability. Altogether, these technologies will ensure improved handling and stability for the new generation hybrid cars as well as enhanced driving experience.

Next-gen Honda hybrid platform: Modularity in focus with 60% component sharing The next generation hybrid car platform from Honda will come focusing on the modularity. The car manufacturer has stated that its mid-size hybrid car platform will come with 60% component sharing capability, which means Honda will be able to use the same parts across a wide range of products. This strategy claims to improve the development and production efficiency of the upcoming hybrid cars significantly.