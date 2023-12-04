Honda's strategic move: HCIL set to export Indian-made Elevate SUV to Japan
Honda is set to launch its mid-sized SUV, Elevate, in the Japanese market next year. It will be the first time that a product produced by Honda Cars India Ltd will be exported to Japan.
Honda, the Japanese automotive giant, is gearing up to launch its mid-sized SUV, Elevate, in the Japanese market next year. This marks a significant milestone as it will be the first time that a product produced by Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Japanese company, will be exported to the tightly regulated Japanese market, reported PTI.