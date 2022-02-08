Hop Electric Mobility has today launched a Megaplex in Jaipur. The brand has extended its manufacturing capabilities up to 1.80 lakh units/year to develop electric two-wheelers. Hop Megaplex is currently producing the Hop Leo, Hop Lyf. Soon-to-be-launched Hop Oxo, an indigenous hi-speed electric motorcycle and Hop’s generation upgrade of Lyf (internally named Lyf 2.0) will also be produced through this facility.

Hop Megaplex is currently producing 100 electric scooters every day, delivering across 55 locations. It is installed with an assembly line, end of line testing facility, lithium battery, cell testing capability and a paint booth.

Hop Electric Mobility currently has two on-road products, Hop Leo and Hop Lyf. HOP is all set to add two new products, Hop Oxo, a high-speed e-bike, and a high-speed scooter.

It is already making far-fetching changes in the traditional mobility segment on the back of advanced technology and in-depth research and development. Now, with a considerable push from the government, as stated in Union Budget 2022, HOP Electric is gearing up to spearhead the electric mobility revolution.

Ketan Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder of HOP Electric Mobility said, "Union Budget 2022 has brought policies to boost charging/swapping infrastructure to enhance EV sector in India. Having said that, we have a long way ahead. Consumers are gradually becoming more aware of the importance of EVs, and we are continuously trying to provide consumers with innovative and better facilities. Our newly launched HOP Megaplex is the latest initiative in this context. We are sure our initiatives will push the EV sector to reach its true potential and help consumers avail products that are high-power, stylish, and sustainable."

