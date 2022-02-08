Hop Electric expands EV manufacturing capacity, new hi-speed bike, scooter soon

Ketan Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder of HOP Electric Mobility said, "Union Budget 2022 has brought policies to boost charging/swapping infrastructure to enhance EV sector in India. Having said that, we have a long way ahead. Consumers are gradually becoming more aware of the importance of EVs, and we are continuously trying to provide consumers with innovative and better facilities. Our newly launched HOP Megaplex is the latest initiative in this context. We are sure our initiatives will push the EV sector to reach its true potential and help consumers avail products that are high-power, stylish, and sustainable."