MUMBAI: Hop Electric Mobility, an integrated electric mobility company, has launched an integrated network of battery charging-cum-swapping stations, which will allow consumers to charge a Hop electric scooter at home or swap a fully charged battery when outside in less than 30 seconds.

Set up as part of Hop Energy Network, the new initiative is designed to reduce customers' range anxiety.

The brand implemented a pilot network with five swapping stations and 50 batteries in Jaipur earlier this year. In just six months, over 2,000 batteries have been swapped, adding 1,40,000+ clean km.

"With Hop Energy Network, customers will be able to save both time and money. Our charging stations are equipped with cutting-edge technology where users will be able to replace their batteries within 30 seconds with hassle-free replacement. Only a handful of companies are enabling users in such a drastic manner, and we are one of them," said Ketan Mehta, CEO and founder of Hop Electric Mobility.

As of now, close to 70,000 petrol pumps in India cater to electric vehicles, and the number is likely to grow in the near future.

"If the existing infrastructure is used correctly, one doesn't need to acquire extra land space to set up the electric vehicle charging stations. Hop Energy Network will be setting up new-age charging cum swapping stations at the existing petrol pumps, malls, parking lots and general stores so that the same infrastructure can be used to take a step towards a greener future," the company said.

The battery swapping-cum-charging stations are fully automated, capable of churning out over 150 fully charged batteries daily.

Equipped with NFC (Near-field Communication) and a 15-inch HMI touch screen, the stations are designed for easy self-use and round-the-clock operations.

Customers are free to use the swapping battery options as per their convenience and need. The first option is to opt for a monthly battery plan and enjoy unlimited battery swaps at any station for Rs2,500 per month. The second option is to pay as you go service, where consumers use the service at Rs1/km only for the kilometres they ride.

