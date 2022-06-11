Hop Electric opens its seventh EV experience centre here, plans 300 by this year

Hop Electric opens its seventh EV experience centre here, plans 300 by this year1 min read . 06:53 PM IST
- HOP has opened more than 100 experience centres till now
HOP Electric Mobility, the Jaipur headquartered 2-wheeler electric vehicle manufacturer, has inaugurated its seventh HOP experience centre in the city, MB Evocity. In less than a year HOP Electric Mobility has opened more than 100 experience centres across the country.
Ketan Mehta, Founder & CEO, HOP Electric Mobility said, “Over the last couple of years, demand for electric vehicles has risen significantly. We plan to open more than 300 dealerships by the end of this year. We currently have two excellent products, HOP LEO and HOP LYF. We are soon going to launch our first e-bike HOP OXO and a high-speed electric scooter. Furthermore, from our learnings and our consumers’ feedback we have completed the development of the generation upgrade of HOP LYF."
The new e-bike will be brought to the market with features like LED console, double disc brake, USB charger, swappable smart battery, GPS system and remote.
HOP Experience Centre – MB Evocity's owner, Devesh Bengani said, “The sleekly designed electric scooters offer connectivity features like internet, GPS and mobile apps. Through these electric two wheelers, the company is attracting young customers as HOP models are remarkably economical, with running costs approximately 20 paise/km."
Embedded with a high-performance Li-ion battery, both HOP LEO and HOP LYF are available in standard and extended range variants in the market. A 100% charged battery in HOP LEO and HOP LYF can enable the e-scooters to cover a distance between 70 to 125 km.
All HOP EV 2-wheelers come with automatic parking assistance, reverse gear for easy park in park out, a side stand sensor, USB charging, remote key, anti-theft alarm, and anti-theft wheel lock attributes. Other additional accessories include internet and GPS connectivity, making these new-age electric two-wheelers the perfect choice for futuristic transportation.