Hop Electric, the electric vehicle manufacturer, has reached up to 100+ experience centres across India. In terms of future prospects, HOP Electric Mobility is planning to expand its retail footprint in more than 300 cities by the end of 2022.

It is pertinent to note that considering that traditional automobiles are the primary source of pollution in major Indian cities, electric vehicles are increasingly becoming a futuristic and conscious alternative for most new-age consumers.

The brand has already launched two two-wheelers; Hop Leo and Hop Lyf. It is now gearing up to launch a high-speed electric bike named Hop Oxo.

Ketan Mehta, Founder & CEO – Hop Electric Mobility said, "HOP Electric has once again proved its mettle. We are thrilled to become the fastest in the electric vehicle sphere to achieve this feat. Today, owing to the massively increasing internet penetration and conversations surrounding the benefits of electric vehicles, consumers have started making conscious decisions. And, what better way to move forward than taking an eco-friendly transportation approach?"

"In this context, HOP Electric two-wheelers are becoming the perfect companion of new-age riders. One can easily ride these scooters and cover a reasonable distance without burning a hole in their pocket. Plus, the scooters are designed to make both rider and pillion seats comfortable, even for long distances. We are now launching two new electric two-wheelers with high-end features that will give a smooth riding experience to consumers. Every day, we strive to reach our ultimate goal to offer bonafide products to our customers so that they can live a sustainable and environmentally friendly life," Mehta added.