HOP Electric soon-to-be-launched HOP OXO, a hi-speed electric motorcycle; HOP’s generation upgrade of LYF has completed development cycle and launch date will be announced soon. Further, with the addition of 10 new cities, HOP now has 54 exclusive experience centres in 12 states across India, the brand is planning to further expand its footprint across India and have retail presence in more than 300 cities in 2022.

It is now going to launch, HOP OXO and a high-speed electric scooter. Integrated with avant-garde features, super-sleek designs with maximum comfort elements. The high-speed electric scooter & motorcycle are expected to have a real-world range of over 150 km and 120 km respectively on a single charge.

Ketan Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder of HOP Electric Mobility said, " We are soon going to launch our first e-bike HOP OXO and a high-speed electric scooter. Furthermore, from our learnings and our consumers feedback we have completed the development of the generation upgrade of LYF. We expect it to launch in the next couple of months. It will be a game changer for the Indian market making electric vehicles and advanced technology accessible to everyone."

“All HOP electric two-wheelers are specially designed to provide maximum comfort to all riders regardless of age or gender. We strive to improve and evolve further down the line and offer our consumers bonafide electric vehicles that are cost-effective, easy-to-manoeuvre and ecologically sound," added Mehta.

Since its inception, HOP Electric has launched two products, HOP LEO and HOP LYF. Embedded with a high-performance Li-ion battery, both HOP LEO and HOP LYF are available standard and extended range variants.

All HOP products come with automatic parking assistance, reverse gear for easy park in park out a side stand sensor, USB charging, remote key, anti-theft alarm, and anti-theft wheel lock attributes. Other additional accessories include internet and GPS connectivity.

Hop Energy Network- HOP Electric Mobility is also planning to come up with a first electric vehicle segment, called the Hop Energy Network.

It will have built-in battery swapping cum charging stations where the customer will be able to replace their discharged battery with a fully charged battery in just 30 seconds.

In January 2021, HOP’s pilot network with 5 Swapping stations and 50 Batteries started operation in Jaipur.

