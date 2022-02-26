Ahead of launching its anticipated electric bike, Hop Oxo, Hop Electric Mobility has initiated closed-loop beta-testing program #OXOSNEAKPEEK with selected dealer partners across the country. Throughout this trial and testing the R&D team will monitor and incorporate inputs wherever possible. As per reports, Hop Oxo will offer a top speed of approximately 100 km per hour. It comes with a Li-ion battery and can cover 150 km range on a single charge.

“It will help the company to understand consumer requirements and bring a more personalised approach to their forthcoming products," the company said.

It is pertinent to mention Hop Electric Mobility has clocked more than 30,000 testing kilometres across 20 major cities in India, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Patna, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ludhiana and many more.

Hop has launched a Megaplex in Jaipur. The brand has extended its manufacturing capabilities up to 1.80 lakh units/year to develop ultra-modern electric two-wheelers. Hop Megaplex is currently producing the highly popular Hop Leo, Hop Lyf. Soon-to-be-launched Hop Oxo, an indigenous hi-speed electric motorcycle and Hop’s generation upgrade of L (internally named LYF2.0) will also be produced through this facility.

Hop Megaplex is currently producing 100 electric scooters every day, delivering across 55 locations. The brand plans to launch at least ten new products in the next three years.

Ketan Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder of HOP Electric Mobility, said, "Even if the products are developed by engineers and designers in studios and labs, insights from dealers and consumers are extremely crucial. We are thrilled to announce HOP Electric Mobility is the first Indian EV player to initiate consumer trials. With the #OXOSNEAKPEEK program, we are getting direct feedback and suggestions from selected partners. In addition to the intel we have gathered by conducting more than 30,000 km on-road internal testing across India, these inputs will prove pivotal in launching products that fulfil the requirements of modern-day customers."

