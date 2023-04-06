Home / Auto News / How auto sales fared in FY23, in charts
How auto sales fared in FY23, in charts

2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 07:38 PM IST Manjul Paul
Retail sales of passenger vehicles hit a record high of 3.6 million, up 23% from the previous fiscal year and beating the previous record high of 3.2 million sales set in the fiscal year 2018-19 (Photo: Mint)Premium
Retail sales of passenger vehicles hit a record high of 3.6 million, up 23% from the previous fiscal year and beating the previous record high of 3.2 million sales set in the fiscal year 2018-19 (Photo: Mint)

Passenger vehicles hit a record high of 3.6 million sales in 2022-23. Overall retail sales growth in most vehicle segments was in double digits.

Retail sales growth in most vehicle segments was in double digits in the just-completed fiscal year 2022-23, when compared to the same period a year ago, showed the recently released report by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations. Only sales of tractors grew by less than 10%. Passenger vehicles hit a record high of 3.6 million sales and the three-wheeler category grew by nearly 84% from a year ago. However, compared to the last pre-pandemic year (2019-20), the average annual sales growth across segments was only about 0.6%, and the two-wheeler segment remains depressed. Mint examines the trend in vehicle sales in FY23:

Retail sales of passenger vehicles hit a record high of 3.6 million, up 23% from the previous fiscal year and beating the previous record high of 3.2 million sales set in the fiscal year 2018-19. In terms of compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), this segment has grown at 9.3% per year since 2019-20.

A year-on-year analysis of the FADA data shows that sales of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and passenger vehicles increased by double digits in FY23 as base effect continued. However, despite a contraction in the fiscal year 2021-22, tractor sales increased by only about 8% in the 2022-23. Tractor sales are often seen as a barometer of rural growth.

Sales of passenger vehicles and tractors in FY23 recovered the most from pre-pandemic levels, increasing by an average rate of 9.3% and 14.2% a year since 2019-20, respectively. The three-wheeler segment, which recorded a massive 84% growth from a year ago, was up only 2.2% per year from pre-pandemic levels.

Along with reaching a new high, passenger vehicle sales as a share of total sales increased from 12.7% in FY20 to 16.3% in FY23. But the share of two-wheelers—the biggest vehicle category for the country's large middle-class population—has decreased over the last four years from 77.4% in FY20 to 72.2%. Two-wheeler sales also reached a seven-year low of 15.9 million sales in FY23, according to the FADA report.

Note: The FADA data for 2021-22 and 2022-23 may not be strictly comparable with the data for previous years as sales in Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh were not part of the national totals earlier. However, the year-on-year growth rates are calculated only with comparable figures.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manjul Paul
Manjul Paul is a data journalist. She joined Mint in October 2021. Previously, she worked witth the Reuters polling team in Bangalore as a correspondent for four years.
