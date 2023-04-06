How auto sales fared in FY23, in charts

Retail sales growth in most vehicle segments was in double digits in the just-completed fiscal year 2022-23, when compared to the same period a year ago, showed the recently released report by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations. Only sales of tractors grew by less than 10%. Passenger vehicles hit a record high of 3.6 million sales and the three-wheeler category grew by nearly 84% from a year ago. However, compared to the last pre-pandemic year (2019-20), the average annual sales growth across segments was only about 0.6%, and the two-wheeler segment remains depressed. Mint examines the trend in vehicle sales in FY23:

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}