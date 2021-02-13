How car makers collided with a global chip shortage

Executives at auto makers like Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. were upbeat about the industry’s recovery in early fall. Demand was rebounding from pandemic lows, and their factories were humming again.

Then came the warnings. Like the one in a Nov. 12 Skype call between VW’s logistics head and officials at car-parts supplier Continental AG. The supplier said it wouldn’t deliver a range of core components VW needed because of a global semiconductor shortage, said people familiar with the call.

Other car makers were getting similar alerts from suppliers.

In December, the parts flow from Continental, Robert Bosch GmbH and other suppliers had so dried up that VW announced it would stop production of bestselling brands such as Audi and its namesake VW brand at plants in Europe, China and North America. Audi, citing a chip shortage, furloughed 10,000 factory workers for the first time since the spring lockdowns. Ford Motor Co., Honda Motor Co. and others soon reduced output of vehicles from big pickups to compact sedans.

Continental began informing customers in the fourth quarter about supply-chain issues, a company spokesman said, declining to comment on specific customers calls. Bosch declined to comment on exchanges with suppliers. VW, GM, Ford and Honda said they are closely monitoring the situation and working to limit the impact.

Today’s cars use chips that help control elements from engines and transmissions to cruise controls, air bags, brakes and power seats. The chip count has increased as cars become more digital, including with entertainment systems with screens that have become a growing competitive battlefield.

So the chip-shortage fallout—swift and global—has cast a pall on the industry, exposing structural problems for car makers as semiconductors become more integral. Chip makers and auto manufacturers largely don’t expect the situation to normalize until at least the second half of the year. Some industry officials and analysts expect chip shortages could remain a problem into next year.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said on an earnings call this month: “We cannot afford to be in the situation we are with semiconductors right now."

The White House this week said President Biden was working to remedy chip shortages in the auto industry.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has been in contact with his counterpart in Taipei since January to urge the Taiwanese government to ensure the country’s semiconductor industry provides more chips to German auto makers, according to the two governments. Chinese regulators met with chip makers to address the issue on Tuesday, asking them to allocate more production to China, said the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, adding that they “recommended that auto chip suppliers attach a great importance to the Chinese market."

Supply-chain break

Auto manufacturers have spent decades streamlining their supply chains, using their muscle over parts makers to reduce their own costs by carrying little inventory and relying on suppliers to deliver components “just in time." But car makers are finding they can’t dictate terms in the same way to the chip industry with its far-broader customer base, particularly now that chip demand is booming globally among a swath of industries.

Auto-industry officials say car makers’ top echelons don’t have as much certainty about whether their suppliers can procure the needed chips as they do over whether suppliers can procure more-traditional components. Unlike with some other parts, said Mike Hogan, senior vice president for automotive and industrial business at contract chip maker Globalfoundries Inc., “They don’t know how the sausage gets made at the bottom."

Some car makers blame the shortage on parts suppliers, which generally do most of the chip buying—they build the chips into the parts they then sell car makers—including so-called tier-one suppliers that sell directly to auto makers. “We expected a very strong recovery after the summer and we expressed that quite clearly to our tier-one suppliers," said Audi’s procurement chief, Dirk Grosse-Loheide.

Bosch CEO Volkmar Denner this month told reporters: “The shortage concerns the entire industry and we are in very close collaboration with our customers and suppliers to mitigate the topic in order to ensure as much supply as possible."

The shortage will drive the global auto industry to produce nearly 700,000 fewer cars than planned for the first three months of 2021, said research group IHS Markit Ltd. Auto makers, citing the shortage, have furloughed tens of thousands of workers.

This week, GM expanded the downtime at plants in Kansas, Canada and Mexico to mid-March, citing the chip shortage, and said it expected lost production from the shortage to erode its bottom line by $1.5 billion to $2 billion this year. GM said it is reallocating chips to pickup trucks and big SUVs and working with suppliers to mitigate the impact. “The situation is very fluid," GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said on an earnings call this week.

Ford has slashed or stopped production of some models, blaming the shortage, including America’s top-selling vehicle, the F-150 pickup. It said it expected the chip shortfall to dent vehicle output by up to 20% in the 2021 first quarter. Honda said it was working to blunt the impact and has adjusted production, with most North American plants running at reduced output.

Toyota Motor Corp. has fared better, saying this week on an earnings call that its parts stockpile helped it through the shortage as it boosted its profit outlook. Chinese auto makers are expected to be less affected because they typically carry more inventory, credit-ratings firm Fitch Ratings said in a Jan. 29 report.

Self-inflicted wound

The car-chip pain is partly a self-inflicted wound that traces to the pandemic’s early days. When the global economy went into stasis, preparations for future car production halted. Auto-parts suppliers in February and March reduced orders for electronics, according to industry executives, betting that large volumes wouldn’t be needed well into the future.

Some companies halted shipments by invoking legal clauses in their contracts that let them change terms because of circumstances beyond their control, such as natural disasters, said Ganesh Moorthy, CEO-elect of Microchip Technology Inc., an auto-chip supplier based in Arizona. The car-industry’s thinking, he said, was that demand wouldn’t rebound to its earlier peak for years.

Chip makers chose not to stockpile parts and wait for car makers’ orders—a decision made easier by surging demand from companies that benefited from the work-from-home era fueling sales of laptops, servers, smartphones and other electronics. The rollout of superfast 5G networks has also helped absorb global chip-production capacity, and videogaming consoles have been flying off the shelves, creating a chip-supply shortage there, too.

“It’s everywhere," said Michael Hurlston, CEO of Synaptics Inc., which makes touchpads and other sensor electronics requiring specialized chips. “It’s hitting us in mobile, it’s hitting us in automotive—it’s just semiconductors in general."

Still, the car industry largely operated as if electronics suppliers were at its mercy, said Michael Schallehn, a Bain & Co. partner specializing in semiconductors. “Normally, when they are calling on their suppliers, everyone is excited about the large volumes," he said. “But compare that to the billions of smartphones and PCs that are being sold."

The auto industry bought roughly $43 billion of chips in 2019, roughly a tenth of the global market semiconductor market that year, according to Bain’s data. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract semiconductor maker by sales, is the largest single producer of the microcontrollers at the heart of the car industry’s supply shortage, according to IHS Markit. TSMC in its latest earnings report said the car industry accounted for 3% of its quarterly revenue—dwarfed by customers such as Apple Inc. and smartphone-chip company Qualcomm Inc.

TSMC said that the automotive industry is an important area for it and that it treated its customers fairly and equally.

Early recovery

VW in spring 2020 began telling Bosch and other major suppliers to expect a strong post-lockdown recovery, begging them to secure component supplies, according to internal documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Signs the industry rebound would be swift emerged soon after car companies in May ramped up operations after a nearly two-month factory shutdowns in North America. GM, Ford and other car companies said in June they wanted to reach near-pre-pandemic production levels by July 4.

U.S. auto sales rebounded faster than expected over the summer, with buyers snapping up sport-utility vehicles and trucks—big profit generators. In July, VW management again told suppliers that production would return near pre-pandemic levels by year’s end, according to the people familiar with the discussions.

Some parts suppliers were skeptical that new-car demand would fully rebound and were reluctant to order chips in the volumes the car companies directed, said John Trentacosta, a Detroit-area attorney representing suppliers. “A lot of suppliers didn’t think things were going to ramp up that quickly and just didn’t manufacture to full volumes," he said. “And then all of a sudden, demand is back on in a big way."

ON Semiconductor Corp., a U.S. company with about a third of sales to the auto industry, started notifying customers about lean inventories late last summer, said CEO Hassane El-Khoury, but buyers were reluctant to place orders, citing their lack of certainty about the economy and the coronavirus.

The chip problem largely remained hidden, as auto-parts suppliers through the summer and fall strained to get production back to normal, hit by other parts issues and absenteeism. That made it more difficult than normal to anticipate a potential semiconductor shortage that was still months out, said a senior executive at a Detroit auto maker.

Auto makers and tier-one suppliers “got into this mode of scrambling to fix and repair these disruptions on a daily basis," the executive said. “That partially masked the bigger systemic issues with microchips."

Then car-chip orders started coming in at volumes that swamped chip vendors. By late summer, nearly every other chip-consuming segment was seeing historically high demand. Spare capacity at chip-making factories tightened or hit shortages, according to semiconductor-research firm VLSI Research Inc.

Microchip Technology warned auto-industry customers its factories were strained. “The result of so many short lead time orders is that we are having to disappoint you with delivery dates," Microchip said in a July letter, asking customers to provide clarity about their chip requirements covering at least 12 weeks on their need for standard products and imposing fees for expedited orders.

Several older chip factories in the U.S., Japan and Europe put closure plans on hold because their businesses suddenly became profitable, said Bruce Kim, CEO of Surplusglobal Inc., a South Korean broker of used chip-making equipment.

Late last year, the car industry’s panic grew. GM, which had given a bullish outlook to suppliers over the summer, in December sent a letter to its suppliers asking them to secure a year’s supply of semiconductors to meet its needs, according to a copy the Journal reviewed. GM declined to comment on the letter, saying it has been working with suppliers to avoid production cuts.

Detroit-area attorney Dan Sharkey, who represents suppliers, said one client in early January scoured the internet for chips to fulfill orders.

The car industry is rethinking its supply chains. VW officials said they are talking not just with suppliers but now also with chip vendors—rather than relying on parts makers to strike deals. VW officials said the company was considering buying chips directly or reserving capacity with chip manufacturers that it would then make available to component suppliers.

A more likely outcome, said Mr. Grosse-Loheide, the Audi purchasing chief, is that car makers will demand greater transparency from their partners about supply-chain risks. “I don’t think we have to rethink our sourcing," he said. “We have to have a better understanding of the risks in the supply chains of our suppliers."

Car companies, the executive at one Detroit auto maker said, will probably need to work more directly with chip suppliers and stockpile inventory in some cases. With chips increasingly crucial to cars, Globalfoundries’ Mr. Hogan said, there is little choice.

“The intimacy and importance of semiconductor technology to autos has crossed over a magic line," he said. “Now we are here in a new automotive world order."

