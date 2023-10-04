How China’s BYD Became Tesla’s Biggest Threat
River Davis ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 13 min read 04 Oct 2023, 04:58 PM IST
SummaryOnce a maker of cellphone batteries, the company is in the running to become the world’s No. 1 seller of electric vehicles.
A few years ago, the founder of Chinese automaker BYD was worried it might not survive. Now, the company is nipping at the heels of Tesla as the world’s No. 1 seller of electric vehicles.
