How Elon Musk’s software focus helped Tesla navigate Chip shortage

Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle maker is poised to manufacture roughly 80% more vehicles this year than it did in 2020, analyst forecasts indicate, on pace for its fastest annual production growth since 2018. The global auto industry, hit hard by supply-chain disruptions, is expected to produce around 1% more vehicles than last year and 15% fewer than in 2019, according to IHS Markit.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}