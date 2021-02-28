How Europe became world’s biggest electric-car market and why it might not last

How Europe became world’s biggest electric-car market and why it might not last5 min read . 04:29 PM IST
Subsidies and more choices have helped spur consumer demand, but China serves as a warning that such momentum can be fleeting
European consumers are buying electric cars at a faster pace than ever, encouraged by government subsidies and the availability for the first time of models built by their favorite brands.
The boom is so strong that Europe passed China as the world’s largest electric-vehicle market last year. Its share of new electric-car sales nearly doubled to 43%, while China and the US lost market share.
