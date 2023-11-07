How Far Can F1 Go in the U.S.?
As Formula 1 heats up stateside with a primetime Grand Prix in Las Vegas, its growth potential in a fragmented sports media market is up for debate.
When Formula 1 came to Las Vegas two years ago with the outrageous idea of sending drivers down the Strip at 150 miles per hour, Las Vegas didn’t take long to say yes. When F1 then said that the city would effectively need to shut down the biggest gambling night of the week to make it happen, Vegas said yes again. And when organizers pointed out that Las Vegas Boulevard also required resurfacing, the city didn’t blink.