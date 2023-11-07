How Far Can F1 Go in the U.S.?

As Formula 1 heats up stateside with a primetime Grand Prix in Las Vegas, its growth potential in a fragmented sports media market is up for debate.

When Formula 1 came to Las Vegas two years ago with the outrageous idea of sending drivers down the Strip at 150 miles per hour, Las Vegas didn't take long to say yes. When F1 then said that the city would effectively need to shut down the biggest gambling night of the week to make it happen, Vegas said yes again. And when organizers pointed out that Las Vegas Boulevard also required resurfacing, the city didn't blink.

Whatever F1 wanted for the most anticipated Grand Prix in decades, F1 got. As the sport’s chief executive Stefano Domenicali promised, the event would be “the biggest postcard that we can present to the world."

This is the moment that Formula 1's American owner, Liberty Media, has been building toward ever since it spent $8 billion in 2017 to acquire a motor-racing series with an unfortunate reputation for being boring. On the weekend of November 18, F1 will ride a recent wave of global popularity into Sin City for an over-the-top Saturday-night Grand Prix unlike any race before. Hollywood requests have been pouring in for a year. Ticket packages are being advertised for $50,000.

But beyond all the hype, the Vegas Grand Prix will help answer one of the sport’s existential questions: Has F1 peaked in the U.S.—or is it just getting started?

“We were a European sport that dabbled in America," says Zak Brown, the California-born CEO of the McLaren team. “What channel it was on and what city it was in changed every two, three years…. It’s hard to build a sport when you’re not really consistently visible."

That's not a problem F1 has anymore. Teams such as Red Bull and McLaren, based in the English countryside, have come to New York to launch their latest cars and sign deals with blue-chip American partners. (Some 40 percent of sponsors entering F1 this season are U.S. companies, according to an analysis by Spomotion.) Every season of the hit Netflix show Drive to Survive, which takes viewers behind the scenes of F1, goes straight to the top of the streaming charts as soon as it's released. And Vegas will be the third U.S. race of 2023, after events in Miami and Austin. Together they will have drawn more than a million fans—a remarkable feat when you consider that as recently as 2011, the F1 calendar didn't have a single U.S. Grand Prix.

The challenge now is figuring out where else F1 can go in America without diluting the product. Even the sport’s defending world champion, Dutch driver Max Verstappen, is concerned about what awaits him in the Nevada desert.

“I think it will be quite chaotic, the whole weekend," he told me in Suzuka, Japan, as he inched toward his third consecutive driver’s title. “Of course, I understand why we gothere. Personally, I’m a fan of the more traditional tracks."

For a sport expanding as quickly as F1, striking a balance between the sport's legacy circuits in places like Japan or Monaco and visiting the U.S. three times a season can be tricky. Trying to capture and hold the attention of a truly global audience is a challenge that perhaps only the English Premier League and the NBA have lived up to.

No one inside the sport is sure what its American future might look like—adding a fourth U.S. race is currently off the table. But Formula 1 can’t be accused of failing to take big swings. Last year it partnered with Brad Pitt and producer Jerry Bruckheimer on a Formula 1 summer blockbuster due out in 2024 or 2025. The sport also envisions a form of simulated competition that transforms the races themselves into virtual-reality videogames where users can go wheel-to-wheel with Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in real time from their own couches.

One problem in the meantime: The actual reality on track is a little less thrilling. Verstappen is having one of the most dominant seasons of all time, but the truth is that it can make for predictable viewing. And still missing for the home fans is a credible American driver. The rookie Logan Sargeant, of the Williams team, is the latest candidate for that role. But he’s succeeded only in leading the sport in wrecks this season.

Still, for a team executive like Brown who remembers the dark days of F1's obscurity in America, the journey from that not-too-distant past to the Vegas Strip has been nothing short of stunning.

“In America, Formula 1 is everything we hoped it would be—and I’m pleasantly surprised that it’s as big as it is, and how quickly it got there," he told me. “Vegas is going to be the hottest ticket globally in the world of sport this year."

