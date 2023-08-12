How green is your electric vehicle, really?

Your columnist has just had the bittersweet pleasure of driving along America’s Pacific coast, wind blowing through what is left of his hair, in a new Fisker Ocean electric SUV. Sweet, because he was in “California mode"—a neat feature that with the touch of a button lowers all windows, including the back windscreen, pulls back the solar-panelled roof, and turns the car into the next best thing to an all-electric convertible. Bitter, because once he had returned the trial vehicle, he had to drive home in his Kia Niro EV, which is smaller, shorter range and has no open roof—call it “rainy Britain mode". The consolation was that it is about a tonne lighter, and if you drive an EV, as Schumpeter does, to virtue-signal your low-carbon street cred, being featherweight rather than heavyweight should count.

