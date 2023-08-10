How Japan is losing the global electric-vehicle race

Nagging scepticism about EV technology explains some of Japan’s wariness. Japanese carmakers and officials are “still questioning", says Tsuruhara Yoshiro of AutoInsight, an industry journal: “Are EVs what consumers want? Do they provide value to them? Are they the best way to reduce CO2?" Toyoda Akio, the previous Toyota CEO and grandson of the company’s founder, liked to say that “carbon is the enemy, not the internal combustion engine." Even under Mr Sato, a protégé of Mr Toyoda, the company is sticking to what it calls a “multi-pathway" strategy that sees EVs as one part of a diverse fleet. “We think that the way to get the most carbon-dioxide emissions reductions net overall throughout the world is to tune the solution for each part of the world," says Gill Pratt, Toyota’s chief scientist. For example, in developing countries, where renewable energy uptake has generally been slower than in the West, traditional hybrids might offer a more practical and economical way to reduce emissions in the interim.

