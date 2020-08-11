How Lucid’s new electric car stacks up against Tesla and Porsche

We passed Tesla’s Fremont factory, where the company says it can churn out 500,000 vehicles a year, right as rush-hour traffic built up and the battery edged closer to zero. After more than eight hours of driving, the Lucid crawled (literally) into the company’s driveway after 456 miles on a single charge.It was definitive for me, at least under the constraints of the Lucid setup. The Air came out on top by more than 100 miles and with the weight of an additional passenger.If range is your yardstick for buying an electric car, you’ve got a lot to consider. The Model S Long Range Plus starts at $74,990 and has an EPA-estimated range of 402 miles. The Porsche Taycan we drove has an EPA estimated range of 192 miles through its 800-volt performance battery and starts at $185,000.