Auto News
How Maruti raced to No.1 in the ‘SUV’ lane
Sumant Banerji 10 min read 07 Nov 2023, 10:51 PM IST
SummaryThe company, renowned for its small cars, is counting on SUVs to recoup lost ground in the passenger market
New Delhi: A year ago, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s share of the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) pie was just 9.5%, way thinner than then leader Tata Motor’s 22.6% slice. Indeed, Maruti was then the fifth biggest SUV maker in the country, even trailing South Korea’s Kia, which had entered the market in 2019. However, in the first half of 2023-24, Maruti, long renowned as a maker of frugal, fuel-efficient small cars, nosed ahead of Mahindra to become the largest SUV maker in the country. How did it pull off that stunning feat?
