How Maruti raced to No.1 in the ‘SUV’ lane

An SUV, by definition, is a large, powerful car with an engine that supplies power to all four wheels. To the uninitiated, most cars around the world are either front- or rear-wheel drive, which means power from the engine is supplied only to two wheels. While that is good enough in most conditions, a vehicle that needs to go off the road needs the engine to power all its wheels. So, even if the front or rear wheels get stuck in mud, slush, sand or a ditch, power from the other wheels can drag the vehicle to safety. That is how an SUV was perceived to be until a decade ago. But the craze for raised vehicles with a commanding view of the road is such that much ambiguity has crept into what exactly defines an SUV.