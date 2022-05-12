Business magnate Ratan Tata shared a nostalgic post about India's cheapest car in history--Tata Nano--on Instagram. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons shared a brief story behind the production of the country's most affordable car, launched on January 10, 2008.

Though Tata Motors halted the production of Nano in 2019 due to a decline in demand, the car remains special in the history of India's automobile industry.

Ratan Tata wrote that his desire to make road travel safer for Indian families motivated him to create Tata Nano. "What really motivated me, and sparked a desire to produce such a vehicle, was constantly seeing Indian families on scooters, maybe the child sandwiched between the mother and father, riding to wherever they were going, often on slippery roads".

Tata, who studied Architecture at Cornell University in 1959 added, made a doodle of a 4-wheeler but without windows, and a door, just a 'basic dune buggy'.

“One of the benefits of being in the School of Architecture was it had taught me to doodle when I was free. At first, we were trying to figure out how to make two-wheelers safer, the doodles became four wheels, no windows, no doors, just a basic dune buggy. But I finally decided it should be a car," Ratan Tata wrote on Instagram.

The 84-year-old businessman concluded by saying, "The Nano, was always meant for all our people".

Nano, which was unveiled in January 2008 at the Auto Expo with much expectations of being the people's car, could not live up to the billing. The car was launched in the market in March 2009 with an initial price of close to ₹1 lakh for the basic model despite cost escalations, with Ratan Tata insisting that "a promise is a promise".

Later, the demand for the car started declining. As per the filings by Tata Motors, the last time it produced Nano was in December 2018 when it rolled out 82 units from the Sanand plant.