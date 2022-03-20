How PLIs can help India leapfrog to green mobility

Local production of advanced and future-ready automotive technologies requires an ecosystem. The government is keen on nurturing it. To that effect, financial sops under three different PLI schemes—the PLI scheme for automobiles and auto components, the advanced chemical cell (ACC) battery storage scheme, and the scheme for the development of a semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem—directly and indirectly address the issues of encouraging local production of new technologies such as battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hydrogen fuel cells, and advanced auto components.