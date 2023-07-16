How safe is your car? All about Bharat NCAP3 min read 16 Jul 2023, 11:41 PM IST
What is the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme, how does it work and how will it benefit consumers and the industry?
India will get its own crash safety star rating for four-wheelers from 1 October to make cars safer than they are today. What is the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP), how does it work and how will it benefit consumers and the industry? Mint explains.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×