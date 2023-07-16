How safe is your car? All about Bharat NCAP

What is Bharat NCAP?

It is a new safety assessment programme for passenger vehicles that can seat up to eight people and weigh less than 3.5 tonnes. It will bring India at par with other parts of the world like the US, Europe, Japan, Australia and Latin America that have NCAPs of their own. As part of the programme, cars will be crash-tested and given points which in turn would translate into stars. The safest of the lot will get five stars. Bharat NCAP will bring about more transparency, create awareness among consumers and help buyers choose cars on their safety credentials.