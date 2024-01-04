How Supply-Chain Snarls Made Everyone Wrong on Inflation

As 2022 got under way, the New York Fed’s Global Supply Chain Pressure Index, a widely followed measure based on freight costs and manufacturing surveys, showed the shipping snarls that had beset the economy were getting untangled. By September 2022, it was back to prepandemic levels. But inflation kept running hot: That same month, the Commerce Department measure that the Fed prefers showed that prices excluding food and energy were up 5.5% from a year earlier, just shy of the 39-year high it hit that February. By then some economists were advancing a new narrative—one in which inflation was getting driven by a tight labor market, and where the economy would need to endure a spate of high unemployment to bring prices under control.