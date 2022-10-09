How to apply for BH series registration plate? A complete guide

At present, only new vehicles can opt for BH series mark. According to the notification, the transfer of vehicles with BH series registration mark to other persons, who are eligible or ineligible for BH series, has been facilitated.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification to notify amendments in the rules governing Bharat (BH) series registration mark, which aims to improve as well as widen its scope. The BH series registration mark vide General Statutory Rule (GSR) 594(E) was introduced on August 26, 2021.
Over the course of the implementation of these rules, several representations have been received towards strengthening the BH series ecosystem. The new rules have multifold key features and will provide further ease of life to citizens.
According to the notification, the transfer of vehicles with BH series registration mark to other persons, who are eligible or ineligible for BH series, has been facilitated.
Among other changes, the transfer of vehicles with BH series registration mark to other persons, who are eligible or ineligible for BH series, has been facilitated, according to the notification.
"Vehicles currently having regular registration mark can also be converted to BH series registration mark subject to payment of requisite tax, to facilitate persons who subsequently become eligible for BH series registration mark," it said.
The BH series of registration gives a nationally applicable number to vehicles that could be driven in part of the country without seeking fresh registration or no objection certificate from the respective transport departments.
The ministry has also proposed the amendment in rule 48 to provide flexibility to submit application for BH series either at the place of residence or place of work with a view to providing further ease of life to citizen.
It also said that the Working Certificate to be submitted by private sector employees has been further strengthened to prevent misuse.
To ensure seamless transfer of personal vehicles across states, last year in September, the road transport ministry had come up with a new registration mark for new vehicles - Bharat Series (BH series).
In this regard, the government had notified a new vehicle registration regime that will free vehicle owners from re-registration process when they shift from one state/union territory to another.
“This vehicle registration facility under 'Bharat series (BH series)' will be available on voluntary basis to defense personnel, employees of central government/ state government/ central/ state public sector undertakings and private sector companies/organisations, which have their offices in four or more states/union territories," the ministry said.
So far, 24 states and UTs have rolled out the new Bharat Series (BH-series) for vehicle registration and so far over 20,000 vehicles have been registered across the states.
