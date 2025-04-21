How to apply for Delhi’s mandatory colour-coded fuel stickers for your vehicles online: A step-by-step guide

The Delhi Transport Department has reinforced the rule mandating all vehicle owners to display colour-coded fuel stickers on their windscreens, reportedTOI. These stickers, part of the High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) system, are designed to indicate the type of fuel a vehicle uses and play a crucial role in identifying high-emission vehicles, especially during periods of heavy air pollution.
According to the report, non-compliance will now attract penalties under Section 192(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act, which deals with unregistered or improperly documented vehicles. Moreover, vehicles lacking the sticker will not be issued Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates.
The stickers come in three distinct colours:
These hologram-based stickers are tamper-proof and self-destructive, meaning they cannot be reused once removed.
Authorities use these stickers to quickly identify vehicles based on their fuel type, enabling swift enforcement of pollution-related restrictions. During high pollution days, for instance, diesel vehicles — which tend to pollute more — may face movement restrictions, and these stickers help ensure proper monitoring.
To ensure easy compliance, the Delhi Transport Department has made the application process completely digital. Here's how vehicle owners can get their colour-coded stickers:
