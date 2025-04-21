Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / How to apply for Delhi’s mandatory colour-coded fuel stickers for your vehicles online: A step-by-step guide

How to apply for Delhi’s mandatory colour-coded fuel stickers for your vehicles online: A step-by-step guide

Livemint

Delhi's Transport Department enforces fuel stickers on vehicles to identify emissions and fuel types, with penalties for non-compliance. Stickers are crucial for monitoring pollution, especially on high pollution days, and digital applications for stickers are available.

The Delhi Transport Department has reinforced the rule mandating all vehicle owners to display colour-coded fuel stickers on their windscreens.

The Delhi Transport Department has reinforced the rule mandating all vehicle owners to display colour-coded fuel stickers on their windscreens, reportedTOI. These stickers, part of the High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) system, are designed to indicate the type of fuel a vehicle uses and play a crucial role in identifying high-emission vehicles, especially during periods of heavy air pollution.

According to the report, non-compliance will now attract penalties under Section 192(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act, which deals with unregistered or improperly documented vehicles. Moreover, vehicles lacking the sticker will not be issued Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates.

Sticker colour codes explained

The stickers come in three distinct colours:

  • Light blue for petrol and CNG vehicles
  • Orange for diesel vehicles
  • Grey for electric and hybrid vehicles

These hologram-based stickers are tamper-proof and self-destructive, meaning they cannot be reused once removed.

Why the stickers matter

Authorities use these stickers to quickly identify vehicles based on their fuel type, enabling swift enforcement of pollution-related restrictions. During high pollution days, for instance, diesel vehicles — which tend to pollute more — may face movement restrictions, and these stickers help ensure proper monitoring.

Step-by-step: How to apply online

To ensure easy compliance, the Delhi Transport Department has made the application process completely digital. Here's how vehicle owners can get their colour-coded stickers:

  1. Visit the Official Website

     

    Go to the Delhi Transport Department’s website and check the list of authorised dealers.

  2. Choose Vehicle and Dealer Details

     

    Select your vehicle type (private with a white plate or commercial with a yellow plate), enter your vehicle model, and choose your state and nearest dealer.

  3. Fill in Details

     

    Provide personal and vehicle information accurately.

  4. OTP Verification

     

    Verify your mobile number through a one-time password sent via SMS.

  5. Book an Appointment

     

    Choose a convenient date and time slot for sticker installation.

  6. Make Payment Online

     

    Complete the payment through the secure online portal. Confirmation will be sent via SMS and email.

     

     

