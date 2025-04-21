Delhi's Transport Department enforces fuel stickers on vehicles to identify emissions and fuel types, with penalties for non-compliance. Stickers are crucial for monitoring pollution, especially on high pollution days, and digital applications for stickers are available.

The Delhi Transport Department has reinforced the rule mandating all vehicle owners to display colour-coded fuel stickers on their windscreens, reportedTOI. These stickers, part of the High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) system, are designed to indicate the type of fuel a vehicle uses and play a crucial role in identifying high-emission vehicles, especially during periods of heavy air pollution.

Sticker colour codes explained The stickers come in three distinct colours:

Light blue for petrol and CNG vehicles

Orange for diesel vehicles

Grey for electric and hybrid vehicles These hologram-based stickers are tamper-proof and self-destructive, meaning they cannot be reused once removed.

Why the stickers matter Authorities use these stickers to quickly identify vehicles based on their fuel type, enabling swift enforcement of pollution-related restrictions. During high pollution days, for instance, diesel vehicles — which tend to pollute more — may face movement restrictions, and these stickers help ensure proper monitoring.

Step-by-step: How to apply online To ensure easy compliance, the Delhi Transport Department has made the application process completely digital. Here's how vehicle owners can get their colour-coded stickers: